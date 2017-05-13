Downtown Open House & Exhibit Opening

Special events: “Grandma’s Kitchen” lets you try out ways people used to prepare food, wash clothes, or entertain themselves. In the library, Archivist Ben Clark will show how he digs into local history to find the story behind random receipts.

Rural Electrification: Outlet for Change, will officially open for public viewing. Telling the story of how electricity eventually reached rural residents both in central Wisconsin and in the rest of the United States and how it changes their lives.

Visitors can browse our other two exhibits: Our Stories: The History of Marathon County, and Pieces of the Past: Quilts Tell a Story. Tickets will be available to tour the Yawkey House Museum, and visitors may decide to pick up our free brochure for a self-guided walking tour of Wausau’s historic districts.