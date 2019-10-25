Wicked Wausau 5K Fun Run
Wear costumes for untimed race along Riverwalk. Live music, refreshments & awards for best costume after. Packet pickup with bonfire begins 12:00 pm at St. John’s Episcopal Church (across the street). Race starts 4:30 pm at WMOCA. $35 seniors, $45 adults, $95 family (2 adults + up to 4 children), $20 children, $175 team of 5 adults. Register: wmoca
Wausau Museum of Contemporary Art 309 McClellan Street, City of Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 View Map
Family-Kids-Teens, Festival-Event-Expo, Outdoors-Spectator Sports