Dreamscaper: Ian Plant Residency

Photographer Ian Plant leads programs and class designed to help see and frame subjects in new light. 715-845-7010

Photographer Gallery Walk · Sat. 5/12. Join Plant for gallery walk, gain insights and impressions of Rarely Seen photographs, including own, Ice Cave Wisconsin. 1-2 pm.

Lessons from the Field · Sat. 5/12. Intermediate photographers receive technical advice about aperture, exposure settings, artful use of perspective, composition, and light. 3-6 pm. $15 members, $25 non-members. Registration required: 715-845-7010

Stories behind the Shots · Sun. 5/13. Plant shares favorite photos taken around the world with stories about