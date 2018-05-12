Dreamscaper: Ian Plant Residency
Woodson Art Museum 700 N. 12th St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Photographer Ian Plant leads programs and class designed to help see and frame subjects in new light. 715-845-7010
Photographer Gallery Walk · Sat. 5/12. Join Plant for gallery walk, gain insights and impressions of Rarely Seen photographs, including own, Ice Cave Wisconsin. 1-2 pm.
Lessons from the Field · Sat. 5/12. Intermediate photographers receive technical advice about aperture, exposure settings, artful use of perspective, composition, and light. 3-6 pm. $15 members, $25 non-members. Registration required: 715-845-7010
Stories behind the Shots · Sun. 5/13. Plant shares favorite photos taken around the world with stories about