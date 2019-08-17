The Pomeranian German Immigration to Central WI

Presented by DuWayne Zamzow. Presentation accompanies the traveling exhibit Neighbors Past and Present: The Wisconsin German Experience, on display July 16 through August 22. Zamzow’s talk will address the story of how groups of people were “pushed” from Pomerania, their journey across the Atlantic Ocean, their arrival in America, their “pull” to Wisconsin, and how they established a life in this area. Free, donations appreciated. 715-842-5750