5K Run/Walk starts and finishes at Eastbay/Footlocker. 8:30 am. 3.1 mile course certified by USA Track & Field (certification #WI16012DM). Before 10/31 $25; 11/1-22 $30; after 11/22 $35. Ages 5 and younger free. Benefits the Marathon County Hunger Coalition. Online registration closes at 11:59 pm 11/25; registration will not be available on the day of the race.