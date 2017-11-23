Eastbay Turkey Trot

5K Run/Walk begins at 8:30 a.m. The 3.1 mile course is certified by USA Track and Field (Certification: WI16012DM). The flat, fast course route is along city streets. Before Nov. 9, $25; after Nov. 9, $30. Ages 5 and younger run/walk for free. All registration fees donated to the MC Hunger Coalition. Online registration closes at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, 11/20; available Wed. during packet pick-up if limit has not been reached but not be available on the day of the race.