Grief Seminar: Shattered Dreams, Resiliency-Finding Hope

Holiday Inn Express 1000 Imperial Ave., Rothschild, Wisconsin 54474

A community seminar for grief, healing and hope. Presented by Ted Bowman, specializing in change and transition. His emphasis is on aiding people in utilizing their strengths and the resources of others. 7-9 pm. Free and open to the public. 715-845-4159, wingsgief.org

Info

Holiday Inn Express 1000 Imperial Ave., Rothschild, Wisconsin 54474 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation
715-845-4159
