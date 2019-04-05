Grief Seminar: Grief and Hope in Life's Intersections: Multiple Responses to Immediate and Chronic Sorrow
Holiday Inn Express 1000 Imperial Ave., Rothschild, Wisconsin 54474
A seminar that explores grief and compassionate bereavement support. Presented by Ted Bowman, specializing in change and transition. His emphasis is on aiding people in utilizing their strengths and the resources of others. 7-9 pm. $50, open to the public. 715-845-4159, wingsgief.org
