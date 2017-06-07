Ed-Zoo-cational Talks: Mystery Animal
Wildwood Zoo 608 W. 17th St., Marshfield, Wisconsin 54449
Learn about a different animal each day. Meet at animal exhibit or watch for location on Wednesday. May be cancelled due to weather. 715-384-4642. Details at ci.marshfield.wi.us. Tuesdays Kodiak Bears 11 am · Wednesdays Mystery Animal 12:15 pm · Thursday Timber Wolves 11 am · Friday Mountain Lions 11 am
Info
Class-Workshop-Presentation, Festival-Event-Expo