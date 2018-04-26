Elements of Canon Law-What rights and responsibilities do we have as members of the Church?

St. Anthony Spirituality Center 300 East 4th Street, Marathon, Wisconsin 54448

Discuss what rights and responsibilities we have as members of the Church, any regulations with regard to the teaching of the faith, about the Church acquiring or getting rid of church property, and what the crimes and punishments  are discussed by the church. Msgr. Joe Diermeier will present.

St. Anthony Spirituality Center 300 East 4th Street, Marathon, Wisconsin 54448
