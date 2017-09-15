International Ginseng Festival

400 block and other locations around Wausau. Historic tours, ginseng food and beverages, vendors, arts and crafts, chair lift rides, dig your own root, 5K run. Mainstage entertainment downtown: Fri. Brad Emanuel 1 pm, Patchouli 3 pm, The Playlist 5 pm; Sat. ReUnited Hmong Male Dance Group 10 am, Mike Maher Band 11 am, Lor Chang 1 pm, Open Tab 3 pm, Spicy Tie Band 5 pm; Sun. Was-ira Show 11 am, Catfish & Caviar 12:30 pm, Ntxhais Qaum Ntuj Female Hmong Dance Group 2:30 pm. Details at wisconsinginsengfestival.com