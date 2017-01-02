Elvis Birthday Bash

Dale's Weston Lanes 5902 Schofield Ave., Weston, Wisconsin 54476

Vegas style tribute to Elvis Presley, King of Rock and Roll. Four award winning tribute artists bring back every era of Elvis from the early years, the hollywood years, 68 special and the concert years with all the authenic costumes worn by Elvis.Two shows, matinee at 2 pm, evening show at 8pm. Tickets for matinee: $25 advance, $30 at door. elvisbash.com

Info

Dale's Weston Lanes 5902 Schofield Ave., Weston, Wisconsin 54476 View Map

Stage Concert-Theater-Dance

715-574-0768

