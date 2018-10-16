Entrepreneurial Training Program

Entrepreneurial & Education Center 100 . N. 72nd Ave, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

 Offered by the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at the UWSP. This 8-9 week course that provides an easy to follow, step by step process that shows your for-profit business how to: answer the question – "Will people buy my product or service?"; appeal to more customers, develop a lender-ready business plan, and use time, money, and resources wisely.For more information, program fees and to register, please visit our website at: https://www.uwsp.edu/conted/SBDC/Pages/entrepreneurial.aspx

Entrepreneurial & Education Center 100 . N. 72nd Ave, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation
715-346-3861
to Google Calendar - Entrepreneurial Training Program - 2018-10-16 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Entrepreneurial Training Program - 2018-10-16 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Entrepreneurial Training Program - 2018-10-16 18:00:00 iCalendar - Entrepreneurial Training Program - 2018-10-16 18:00:00