Entrepreneurship Fundamentals - Owning Your Own Value
MCDEVCO, Inc. 300 N. 3rd Street, Ste 207, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
The first of a four-part workshop series, Women Mentoring Women Entrepreneurs, called Entrepreneurship Fundamentals – Owning Your Own Value by Ursa Swensen. The first session is about what is holding you back. Free. Call 715.298.0084 or email at info@mcdevco.org for more information and/to register.
Info
MCDEVCO, Inc. 300 N. 3rd Street, Ste 207, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 View Map
Civic-Professional-Business, Class-Workshop-Presentation