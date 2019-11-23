An Evening with Adam Greuel and Sarah Vos

Dreyfus University Center at UW-Stevens Point 1015 Reserve Street , Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481

 Adam Gruel from "Horseshoes and Hand Grenades" and Sarah Vos from "Dead Horses." This duo combines for a folk performance in the Encore of the Dreyfus University Center. 8:00 p.m. $5 with UWSP Student ID; $10 without (General Public). Tickets sold at the door.

Dreyfus University Center at UW-Stevens Point 1015 Reserve Street , Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481
Live Music-Comedy-Small Venue, Stage Concert-Theater-Dance
