An Evening with Adam Greuel and Sarah Vos
Dreyfus University Center at UW-Stevens Point 1015 Reserve Street , Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481
Adam Gruel from "Horseshoes and Hand Grenades" and Sarah Vos from "Dead Horses." This duo combines for a folk performance in the Encore of the Dreyfus University Center. 8:00 p.m. $5 with UWSP Student ID; $10 without (General Public). Tickets sold at the door.
