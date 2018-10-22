Evening of Hope
Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center 1100 Imperial Ave., Rothschild, Wisconsin 54474
Fundraiser for the Community Center of Hope, a food pantry that brings hope to people across the southern third of MC. Event includes a full dinner, live music, raffles, auctions, and games. $40 per person, $300 for a table of eight (tables must be reserved in advance). For more information, cchope.net or call 715-693-7145.
