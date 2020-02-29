Leap into Leap Day: Leap Across Time
UWSP Blocher Planetarium 1848 Maria Drive, City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481
Frog scavenger hunt, origami frog and lily pad bullseye craft, Leap Day trivia, games, live frogs and more from 10 am-noon with “Celebrating a Special Day in Our Calendar…A Leap Across Time” presentation at the planetarium at 11 am. Details: uwsp.edu/museum
