Excel Workshop Series for Beginners

Hands-on beginner’s workshop series for new entrepreneurs and/or small business owners. Trevor Maki from Wipfli will teach you how to set up excel, formulas, insert columns/rows, how to use excel to budget for your business, and more. A laptop with Excel is required. MCDEVCO has 4 laptops to use during the class. This class is taking place on May 7, 21, & 28. Class is limited to 8 students. Offered at no charge.