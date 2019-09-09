Exceptional Child Night
Central Wisconsin Children's Museum 1100 Main Street, City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481
The Central Wisconsin Children's Museum wants to be beneficial for every child, so the museum is open the 1st Monday of each month from 5-7 pm exclusively for families that have children with exceptional needs, including autism . The museum is available for parents and children to play together in a "less overwhelming" atmosphere. Free, no preregistration required.
Info
Central Wisconsin Children's Museum 1100 Main Street, City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481 View Map
Festival-Event-Expo
Kids & Family