Experience MC United Soccer - FREE

to Google Calendar - Experience MC United Soccer - FREE - 2018-06-03 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Experience MC United Soccer - FREE - 2018-06-03 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Experience MC United Soccer - FREE - 2018-06-03 18:00:00 iCalendar - Experience MC United Soccer - FREE - 2018-06-03 18:00:00

Eastbay Sports Complex 602 East Kent, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

Meet quality coaching staff and gain a better understanding of what competitive club soccer entails. Explore our facility, have fun practicing and playing with MC United teams. Learn more about MC United's Firecrackers Youth Academy, Classic League, State League, Goalkeeper Training Camps, Chicago Fire Summer Camp and more. No RSVP required,. Check-in at the tent near concessions. Bring a soccer ball, water, shin guards, and tennis shoes/sneakers - no football cleats, please.

Info
Eastbay Sports Complex 602 East Kent, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 View Map
Family-Kids-Teens
Kid Friendly, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Experience MC United Soccer - FREE - 2018-06-03 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Experience MC United Soccer - FREE - 2018-06-03 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Experience MC United Soccer - FREE - 2018-06-03 18:00:00 iCalendar - Experience MC United Soccer - FREE - 2018-06-03 18:00:00