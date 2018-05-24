Exploring the Book of Wisdom with Sr. Jolynn Brehm, FSPA

to Google Calendar - Exploring the Book of Wisdom with Sr. Jolynn Brehm, FSPA - 2018-05-24 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Exploring the Book of Wisdom with Sr. Jolynn Brehm, FSPA - 2018-05-24 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Exploring the Book of Wisdom with Sr. Jolynn Brehm, FSPA - 2018-05-24 18:30:00 iCalendar - Exploring the Book of Wisdom with Sr. Jolynn Brehm, FSPA - 2018-05-24 18:30:00

St. Anthony Spirituality Center 300 East 4th Street, Marathon, Wisconsin 54448

Sr. Jolynn Brehm, FASPA, presents, "Exploring the Book of Wisdom", part of our series called Know Your Faith. An opportunity to explore the origin of this biblical book, to discover the qualities of Wisdom, to ponder the Prayer of Wisdom of King Solomon. This writing identifies Wisdom as God's companion in creating the universe.  Bring your Bible. Free. 715-433-2236

Info
St. Anthony Spirituality Center 300 East 4th Street, Marathon, Wisconsin 54448 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation
715-433-2236
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Exploring the Book of Wisdom with Sr. Jolynn Brehm, FSPA - 2018-05-24 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Exploring the Book of Wisdom with Sr. Jolynn Brehm, FSPA - 2018-05-24 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Exploring the Book of Wisdom with Sr. Jolynn Brehm, FSPA - 2018-05-24 18:30:00 iCalendar - Exploring the Book of Wisdom with Sr. Jolynn Brehm, FSPA - 2018-05-24 18:30:00