Exploring the Book of Wisdom with Sr. Jolynn Brehm, FSPA
St. Anthony Spirituality Center 300 East 4th Street, Marathon, Wisconsin 54448
Sr. Jolynn Brehm, FASPA, presents, "Exploring the Book of Wisdom", part of our series called Know Your Faith. An opportunity to explore the origin of this biblical book, to discover the qualities of Wisdom, to ponder the Prayer of Wisdom of King Solomon. This writing identifies Wisdom as God's companion in creating the universe. Bring your Bible. Free. 715-433-2236
