Extraordinary Women of Marathon County

to Google Calendar - Extraordinary Women of Marathon County - 2019-09-21 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Extraordinary Women of Marathon County - 2019-09-21 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Extraordinary Women of Marathon County - 2019-09-21 14:00:00 iCalendar - Extraordinary Women of Marathon County - 2019-09-21 14:00:00

Woodson History Center 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

Learn about some of the forward-thinking, community-minded woman who were movies and shakers through the 1900s, another topic in our History Speaks series. Speaker Christine Kadonsky will tell the stories of some of the influential women of the past century who shaped communities across Marathon County in a variety of fields. 2 pm. Free, but donations appreciated.

Info

Woodson History Center 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation, Seniors 55+
715-842-5750
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Extraordinary Women of Marathon County - 2019-09-21 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Extraordinary Women of Marathon County - 2019-09-21 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Extraordinary Women of Marathon County - 2019-09-21 14:00:00 iCalendar - Extraordinary Women of Marathon County - 2019-09-21 14:00:00