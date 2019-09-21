Extraordinary Women of Marathon County
Woodson History Center 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Learn about some of the forward-thinking, community-minded woman who were movies and shakers through the 1900s, another topic in our History Speaks series. Speaker Christine Kadonsky will tell the stories of some of the influential women of the past century who shaped communities across Marathon County in a variety of fields. 2 pm. Free, but donations appreciated.
Info
Woodson History Center 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation, Seniors 55+