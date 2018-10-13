Fall Banquet - Lincoln County Humane Society
Les & Jim's Lincoln Lanes 1208 N. Center Ave., Merrill, Wisconsin 54452
The Lincoln County Humane Society's 9th Annual Fall Banquet. Doors open 4:30 pm, diinner 6 pm. $40 if purchased by 10/3, $50 after 10/3. Includes meal and entrance into the drawing for the Grand Prize. Raffles, Veteran's Raffle, and dessert auction. 4:30-9 pm. 715-536-3459
Les & Jim's Lincoln Lanes 1208 N. Center Ave., Merrill, Wisconsin 54452
