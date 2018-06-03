Family Relay/ Youth Triathlon

Choose from youth full triathlon, family relay, or relay distance.

Youth full triathlon option is for kids 7-12 years old who can complete the entire event individually. Parents are welcome to be present on deck and/or complete the bike/run leg of the course with their child. Youth Distance: 50 yard swim, 2 mile bike ride, ½ mile run. Entry Fee: $15/child

Family Relay option allows 2 or 3 person teams, including at least one adult and at least one child per team. Ages 5+ allowed. Parents are encouraged to complete any/all legs of the race with children.

Relay Distance: 100 yard swim, 3.5 mile bike ride, 1/2 mile run

Race will not be timed. Entry Fee: $30 per team