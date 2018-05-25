Farmshed Plant Sale 2018

Central Rivers Farmshed 1220 Briggs Court, Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481

Fruit, vegetable & herb garden starts by Farmshed’s Growing Collective. Also offering: Edible Flowers, Fruit Tree Grafts by Rising Sand Organics, Native & Flowering Plants by UW Extension, and Compost Bins by Recycling Connections. Proceeds to support Central Rivers Farmshed, Pre-Sale Member Exclusive: Wednesday, May 23rd // 5pm - 7pm (become a member online or at the door to shop). Thurs.-Fri. 3-7 pm, Sat. 9 am-1 pm, Tues. 5-7 pm (while supplies last). Farmshed.org, 715-544-6154

Central Rivers Farmshed 1220 Briggs Court, Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481 View Map
715-544-6154
