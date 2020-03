Annual Plant Sale: open to Farmshed members Wed. 5/20, 5-7 pm, and to the public Thurs. 5/21and Fri. 5/22 4-7 PM, and ends Sat. 5/23rd 10 am-3 pm. Hosted in Farmshed’s greenhouse, located at 1222 Briggs Street in Stevens Point. 715-544-6154