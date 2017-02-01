Fashionably Mashed
UW-Marathon County 518 S. 7th Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Come learn STEAM (Science Technology Engineering Art and Math) principals as we explore the fashion industry. Learn about "mood boards", sourcing of materials, pricing, marketing and finally design of your own personally designed piece of fashion! Students will present their merchandise in a live show here at the UWMC! (March 18). $59. Wednesdays: Feb 1-March 15th 3:30-5:30pm. UWMC: Center for Civic Engagement building: Sonnentag Room.
Info
UW-Marathon County 518 S. 7th Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map
please enable javascript to view