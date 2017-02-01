Fashionably Mashed

Come learn STEAM (Science Technology Engineering Art and Math) principals as we explore the fashion industry. Learn about "mood boards", sourcing of materials, pricing, marketing and finally design of your own personally designed piece of fashion! Students will present their merchandise in a live show here at the UWMC! (March 18). $59. Wednesdays: Feb 1-March 15th 3:30-5:30pm. UWMC: Center for Civic Engagement building: Sonnentag Room.