Father Daughter Dance

to Google Calendar - Father Daughter Dance - 2017-02-11 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Father Daughter Dance - 2017-02-11 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Father Daughter Dance - 2017-02-11 18:30:00 iCalendar - Father Daughter Dance - 2017-02-11 18:30:00

Woodson YMCA Wausau Branch 707 Third St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

Join us for a very special daddy/daughter evening Sat. Feb. 11, 2017 at the Woodson YMCA- Wausau Branch. Share a fun-filled evening with your little girl and support our annual Community Partners Campaign. Music, crafts, raffles, photos with your daughter and door prizes! Tickets may be purchased at either Woodson YMCA location. Semi-formal attire required. Advance tickets are $14 per person for members, $19 for non-members. (Additional daughters receive discount- $3) Tickets at the door are $22 per person.

Info

Woodson YMCA Wausau Branch 707 Third St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 View Map

Kids & Family

Visit Event Website

7158452177

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Father Daughter Dance - 2017-02-11 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Father Daughter Dance - 2017-02-11 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Father Daughter Dance - 2017-02-11 18:30:00 iCalendar - Father Daughter Dance - 2017-02-11 18:30:00