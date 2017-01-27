Financial Wellness Conference
John Muir Middle School 1400 W. Stewart Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Learn budgeting basics, job search skills, how to read and understand your credit repot. Classes for adults and youth ages 6–18: Budgeting basics, paying for college, energy conservation, credit scores, and much more. Childcare available, sign up in advance. 8:30 am-1:30 pm. $4 adults, $1 youth; pre-registered $2 adults, free for youth. Registration and breakfast 8 am, lunch included. On Facebook at Get Smart Wausau Coalition.
