Financial Wellness Conference

Learn budgeting basics, job search skills, how to read and understand your credit repot. Classes for adults and youth ages 6–18: Budgeting basics, paying for college, energy conservation, credit scores, and much more. Childcare available, sign up in advance. 8:30 am-1:30 pm. $4 adults, $1 youth; pre-registered $2 adults, free for youth. Registration and breakfast 8 am, lunch included. On Facebook at Get Smart Wausau Coalition.