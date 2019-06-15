Fireworks Extravaganza

Fireworks Country W18862 Hwy 29, Town of Wittenberg, Wisconsin 54499

1:00 pm Mini-rod and mini truck pulls, carnival rides, classic car show, corn-hole tournament; 5:00 pm Kiddie Tractor Pulls; 7:00 pm Music by Bella Cain; 9:00 pm fireworks. Admission $15 carload for all events. Food and beverages on site, no carry-ins. FireworksCountryLLC.com

Info

Fireworks Country W18862 Hwy 29, Town of Wittenberg, Wisconsin 54499
Festival-Event-Expo, Live Music-Comedy-Small Venue, Outdoors-Spectator Sports
