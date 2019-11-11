The First Amendment, Government Authority & Nuclear Weapons
Marathon County Public Library - Mosinee Branch 123 Main St., City of Mosinee, Wisconsin 54455
Bill Lueders presents part of the History Speaks in Your Town series presented by the Marathon County Historical Society and the Continuing Education office of UW-Stevens Point at Wausau. Free and open to the public. All donations are appreciated. Registration is not required. 4 pm. 715-842-5750.
Info
Marathon County Public Library - Mosinee Branch 123 Main St., City of Mosinee, Wisconsin 54455 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation, Seniors 55+