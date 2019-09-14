First Annual Fish Boil to Benefit Saint Jude’s
Rachel’s Roadside Bar & Grill W17298 Spruce Rd , Town of Wittenberg, Wisconsin 54499
Non-Traditional Fish Boil to raise money for Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital. A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to Saint Jude’s along with other events throughout the evening. Live music and seating outside. Tickets available for limited time. 715-253-3190
Info
Rachel’s Roadside Bar & Grill W17298 Spruce Rd , Town of Wittenberg, Wisconsin 54499 View Map
Art Exhibits-Events, Live Music-Comedy-Small Venue, Outdoors-Spectator Sports