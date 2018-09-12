First Steps to Starting a Business

A monthly workshop taught by members of SCORE for those wanting to start a business. Free. Topics presented include coming up with your business idea, prescreening your idea, market research, business feasibility, business model canvas, business plan creation, and financing. Participants will receive a variety of materials to help start their business in addition to being introduced to several resources that can help them along the way. Free, but pre-registration required. For more information and to register: https://www.uwsp.edu/conted/SBDC/Pages/score.aspx