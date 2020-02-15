Forest Frenzy Winter Triathlon
Boulder Junction Main Street Stage , Boulder Junction, Wisconsin 54512
Boulder Junction is proud to be the host of the 3rd Annual Forest Frenzy Winter Triathlon, the first of its kind in the state of Wisconsin. Headquartered at Camp Manito-wish YMCA and tucked deep into the woods this fun endurance event features a 7.5K cross-country ski for both classic and skate skiers, 5K snowshoe and 7.5K fat tire bike route for individuals & 3-person relay teams. Awards ceremony and soup luncheon immediately follow the race. 10 am-3 pm.(715) 385-2400 or forestfrenzywintertriathlon.com
