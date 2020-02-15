Boulder Junction is proud to be the host of the 3rd Annual Forest Frenzy Winter Triathlon, the first of its kind in the state of Wisconsin. Headquartered at Camp Manito-wish YMCA and tucked deep into the woods this fun endurance event features a 7.5K cross-country ski for both classic and skate skiers, 5K snowshoe and 7.5K fat tire bike route for individuals & 3-person relay teams. Awards ceremony and soup luncheon immediately follow the race. 10 am-3 pm.(715) 385-2400 or forestfrenzywintertriathlon.com