St. Clare's Hospital Plant Sale

Browse the inventory of professionally grown hanging baskets, pots, bedding plants and herbs provided by Cerny’s Greenhouse. Multiple deliveries throughout the weekend. Proceeds support the music therapy program at Ascension St. Clare’s Hospital. Fri 5/10 7 am-6 pm, Sat 5/11 7 am-2 pm. St Clare's Parking Lot #7, Weston. 715-393-2514