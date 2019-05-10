St. Clare's Hospital Plant Sale

Ascension Saint Clare's Hospital 3400 Ministry Parkway, Weston, Wisconsin 54476

Browse the inventory of professionally grown hanging baskets, pots, bedding plants and herbs provided by Cerny’s Greenhouse. Multiple deliveries throughout the weekend. Proceeds support the music therapy program at Ascension St. Clare’s Hospital. Fri 5/10 7 am-6 pm, Sat 5/11 7 am-2 pm. St Clare's Parking Lot #7, Weston. 715-393-2514

Info

Ascension Saint Clare's Hospital 3400 Ministry Parkway, Weston, Wisconsin 54476 View Map
Festival-Event-Expo, Volunteer-Giving
715-393-2514
