St. Clare's Hospital Plant Sale
Ascension Saint Clare's Hospital 3400 Ministry Parkway, Weston, Wisconsin 54476
Browse the inventory of professionally grown hanging baskets, pots, bedding plants and herbs provided by Cerny’s Greenhouse. Multiple deliveries throughout the weekend. Proceeds support the music therapy program at Ascension St. Clare’s Hospital. Fri 5/10 7 am-6 pm, Sat 5/11 7 am-2 pm. St Clare's Parking Lot #7, Weston. 715-393-2514
