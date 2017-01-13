Free Dinner Presentation: Infertility and Miscarriage
City Grill 203 Jefferson St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Learn more about our innovative approach that restores your health and fertility. Couri & Smyth Health for Life Medical Center focuses on diagnosing and treating the underlying causes and working in harmony with your cycles. Free dinner talk on Jan. 18, City Grill. Registration is REQUIRED, call for limited spots 715-298-5991.
