Free Dinner Seminar: Infertility and Recurrent Miscarriage

to Google Calendar - Free Dinner Seminar: Infertility and Recurrent Miscarriage - 2017-06-19 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free Dinner Seminar: Infertility and Recurrent Miscarriage - 2017-06-19 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free Dinner Seminar: Infertility and Recurrent Miscarriage - 2017-06-19 17:30:00 iCalendar - Free Dinner Seminar: Infertility and Recurrent Miscarriage - 2017-06-19 17:30:00

City Grill 203 Jefferson St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

Learn about our approach to infertility and recurrent miscarriage.  We focus on diagnosing and treating the underlying causes and working in harmony with a woman's cycles. Free gourmet dinner immediately following our free seminar presented by Drs. Couri and Smyth. Call 715-298-5991 to register. Limited seating available. Feel free to bring a guest.

Info

City Grill 203 Jefferson St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 View Map

Class-Workshop-Presentation

7152985991

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Free Dinner Seminar: Infertility and Recurrent Miscarriage - 2017-06-19 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free Dinner Seminar: Infertility and Recurrent Miscarriage - 2017-06-19 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free Dinner Seminar: Infertility and Recurrent Miscarriage - 2017-06-19 17:30:00 iCalendar - Free Dinner Seminar: Infertility and Recurrent Miscarriage - 2017-06-19 17:30:00