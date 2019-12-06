Friday Fun

Central Wisconsin Children's Museum 1100 Main Street, City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481

Explore the world of art in creative and developmentally appropriate activities. Crafts and techniques (sometimes messy!) will be presented and practiced. Your child's imagination, communication, and sense of identity will grow in a warm, supportive, and educational environment. 10-11 am.

Central Wisconsin Children's Museum 1100 Main Street, City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481 View Map
Family-Kids-Teens
Kid Friendly, Kids & Family
715-344-2003
