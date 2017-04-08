Fruit Tree Grafting Workshop
Central Rivers Farmshed 1220 Briggs Court, Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481
Polly and Oren of Field Notes Farm conduct a Grafting Workshop where participants will learn the principles of grafting fruit trees. After practicing, participants will graft their own tree to take home. $25 Farmshed members, $30 non-members. Registration required. Farmshed.org/events
