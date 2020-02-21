Games Galore Overnighter

Stevens Point YMCA 1000 Division Street, Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481

Play video and board games, including ascavenger hunt complete with clues and prizes. Also pool and gym time, pizza at midnight and late-night movies. Feel free to bring Magic or Pokemon cards to play with friends. Y member $30, general public $40. $5 late fee for registrations after February 19. $5/participant after 2 registered siblings. (For kids in Grades K-6)

Info

Stevens Point YMCA 1000 Division Street, Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481 View Map
Family-Kids-Teens, Festival-Event-Expo
715 952 9371
please enable javascript to view
