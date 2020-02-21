Games Galore Overnighter
Stevens Point YMCA 1000 Division Street, Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481
Play video and board games, including ascavenger hunt complete with clues and prizes. Also pool and gym time, pizza at midnight and late-night movies. Feel free to bring Magic or Pokemon cards to play with friends. Y member $30, general public $40. $5 late fee for registrations after February 19. $5/participant after 2 registered siblings. (For kids in Grades K-6)
Family-Kids-Teens, Festival-Event-Expo