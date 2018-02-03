Garden Dreams

Lettie Jensen Center 487 N Main St., Amherst, Wisconsin 54406

Two speakers, four topics – Rob Charlier-Anglim on “Succulents: A hidden treasure of plants waiting for you” and “Daylilies, Easy, Beautiful pallet of color and shapes”. Our afternoon speakers are Joey and Holly Baird on “Seed Starting” and “Ways to maximize the space in your garden”. Hot lunch provided. $30. Registration deadline. 1/30/18 For more information email 66hornets@gmail.com or download the Garden Dreams Registration Flyer at https://goo.gl/PumsnC.

Lettie Jensen Center 487 N Main St., Amherst, Wisconsin 54406
715-570-3108
