Garden Gabs-A Lecture Series: Adaptive Gardening

Monk Botanical Gardens 1800 North 1st Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

Hannah Marti, a first year medical student at Medical College of Wisconsin-Central Wisconsin, will be discussing adaptive garden tools and techniques. She will cover the benefits of utilizing adaptive tools, how they can be used to prevent injury, and examples of adaptive tools will be available to try out. Meet at the kitchen pavilion. No registration required. This is a cash only event. $2 members, $5 non-members; cash only. 715-261-6309

Class-Workshop-Presentation
