Riverfront Rendezvous

Three days of free live music and entertainment, free activities for all ages, fireworks Saturday at dusk. Food and beverages available. Noon-10:30 pm. Schedule at stevenspoint.com/rr. Thurs: Fishing contest 8 am-2 pm, Main St Parade Noon, Trivia 1-3 pm, Bingo 1-4, Timberworks Lumberjack Show 2, 5 & 7:30 pm, Mischief and Magic 1:30-4:30 in south tent. Live music by Dirty Martinis, Emma Hern, Delta Rae, Conscious Pilot, First Avenue, Desperate Ottos.