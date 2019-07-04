Riverfront Rendezvous
Pfiffner Pioneer Park 1100 Crossby Ave., Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481
Three days of free live music and entertainment, free activities for all ages, fireworks Saturday at dusk. Food and beverages available. Noon-10:30 pm. Schedule at stevenspoint.com/rr. Thurs: Fishing contest 8 am-2 pm, Main St Parade Noon, Trivia 1-3 pm, Bingo 1-4, Timberworks Lumberjack Show 2, 5 & 7:30 pm, Mischief and Magic 1:30-4:30 in south tent. Live music by Dirty Martinis, Emma Hern, Delta Rae, Conscious Pilot, First Avenue, Desperate Ottos.
Info
