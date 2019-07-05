Riverfront Rendezvous
Pfiffner Pioneer Park 1100 Crossby Ave., Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481
Three days of free live music and entertainment, free activities for all ages, fireworks Saturday at dusk. Food and beverages available. Noon-10:30 pm. Schedule at stevenspoint.com/rr. Friday: Timberworks Lumberjack Show 5 & 7:30 pm. Live Music by Old Soul Society, Baraboo, Cracker, Michigan Rattlers.
Festival-Event-Expo, Live Music-Comedy-Small Venue