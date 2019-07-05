Riverfront Rendezvous

Google Calendar - Riverfront Rendezvous - 2019-07-05 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Riverfront Rendezvous - 2019-07-05 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Riverfront Rendezvous - 2019-07-05 12:00:00 iCalendar - Riverfront Rendezvous - 2019-07-05 12:00:00

Pfiffner Pioneer Park 1100 Crossby Ave., Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481

Three days of free live music and entertainment, free activities for all ages, fireworks Saturday at dusk. Food and beverages available. Noon-10:30 pm. Schedule at stevenspoint.com/rr. Friday: Timberworks Lumberjack Show 5 & 7:30 pm. Live Music by Old Soul Society, Baraboo, Cracker, Michigan Rattlers.

Info

Pfiffner Pioneer Park 1100 Crossby Ave., Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481
Festival-Event-Expo, Live Music-Comedy-Small Venue
Google Calendar - Riverfront Rendezvous - 2019-07-05 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Riverfront Rendezvous - 2019-07-05 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Riverfront Rendezvous - 2019-07-05 12:00:00 iCalendar - Riverfront Rendezvous - 2019-07-05 12:00:00