Riverfront Rendezvous

Three days of free live music and entertainment, free activities for all ages, fireworks Saturday at dusk. Food and beverages available. Noon-10:30 pm. Schedule at stevenspoint.com/rr. Thurs: Horseshoe Tournament 9 am-6 pm, Poetry Slam 1-2:30 pm, Kids Day 1-2:30 pm, Bingo 1-4, Timberworks Lumberjack Show 2, 5 & 7:30 pm, Lighted Boat Parade 9:15-9:45 pm, fireworks at dusk. Live music by Brett Westgrove, MoJoe and Flipside, Samanta Fish, Porky's Groove Machine, Funkyard Dealers.