Geology Hike on the Ice Age Trail

Come and explore the natural wonders of the beautiful Eau Claire Dells segment on a Geology hike along the Ice Age Trail, sponsored by the Marathon County Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance .Meet @10am in the beach parking lot at the Dells of the Eau Claire County Park. Parking is free. Look for the yellow Ice Age Trail Event signs. This easy to moderate level hike will be approximately two hours in length and will be led by a geologist, who will be available to answer all of your questions. Please bring any hiking essentials you may require, including water, bug/tick repellant and sunscreen.