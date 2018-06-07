How to Get What You Want

UWSP Dreyfus University Center 1015 Reserve St, Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481

Learn to influence people to do what you want without being a "sales person." Learn to appeal to the subconscious mind rather than trying to force people to do what you want. Ideal for anyone - especially business professionals, educators, and parents. Sales professionals welcome. Registration: $49. 715-346-3838

Info
UWSP Dreyfus University Center 1015 Reserve St, Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481
Class-Workshop-Presentation
715-346-3838
