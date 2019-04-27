Ghidorzi Green & Clean 2019

Annual community-wide cleanup. Individuals and groups of all ages and sizes can help give our community a clean start to spring. Celebrate Earth Day and a healthy outdoor activity for families, friends, neighbors and coworkers. Free safety green T-shirts. Trash bags and gloves provided, along with refreshments. 8 am refreshments, check in and live WIFC broadcast from Dave Kallaway and Karina Maria. 8:45 a.m. deployment of volunteers. 9-11 a.m. trash pick-up.