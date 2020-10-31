Ghouls Night Out – HalloWine Walk

Boulder Junction Main Street Stage , Boulder Junction, Wisconsin 54512

Businesses in downtown Boulder Junction host a Halloween themed Wine Walk. Stroll from shop to shop, and a few restaurants too, while sampling a variety of wine and appetizers in the shopping district. Dress in costume for costume contest. $30. Ticket holders must be 21.(715) 385-2400 or boulderjct.org

Boulder Junction Main Street Stage , Boulder Junction, Wisconsin 54512 View Map
Festival-Event-Expo
7153852400
