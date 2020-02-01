GiGi's Playhouse Pre-Build Open House

to Google Calendar - GiGi's Playhouse Pre-Build Open House - 2020-02-01 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - GiGi's Playhouse Pre-Build Open House - 2020-02-01 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - GiGi's Playhouse Pre-Build Open House - 2020-02-01 09:00:00 iCalendar - GiGi's Playhouse Pre-Build Open House - 2020-02-01 09:00:00

GiGi's Playhouse Wausau 3910 Schofield Avenue, Town of Weston, Wisconsin 54476

Join us for to preview the coming Down syndrome achievement center. Drop-in event to learn more the center coming to our area and how you can get involved. Experience sample programming, learn of additional programming for the future. Refreshments served. 9 am-11:303910 Schofield Avenue, Suite 3.

Info

GiGi's Playhouse Wausau 3910 Schofield Avenue, Town of Weston, Wisconsin 54476 View Map
Family-Kids-Teens, Volunteer-Giving
Kid Friendly
952-288-4815
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - GiGi's Playhouse Pre-Build Open House - 2020-02-01 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - GiGi's Playhouse Pre-Build Open House - 2020-02-01 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - GiGi's Playhouse Pre-Build Open House - 2020-02-01 09:00:00 iCalendar - GiGi's Playhouse Pre-Build Open House - 2020-02-01 09:00:00